The Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday altered the terms of an agreement with a local church so that the church can go forward with the sale of land for a new Dollar General store in northeastern Winston-Salem.
The land is at the intersection of Old Walkertown, Carver School and Motor roads.
The complicated arrangement approved Tuesday will give the city a deed of trust on 18.5 acres of land it sold to Greater Tabernacle Worship Center for $200,000 in 2013. The city is also committing to paying the church close to $300,000 toward the future construction of a community center on the land.
A developer and city leaders called the deal significant for the chance it gives to stimulate economic growth in the challenged northeastern part of Winston-Salem.
“Business loves other businesses,” Steve Hufstetler told the city council. “The most difficult development is when you are first in.” Hufstetler is president of Teramore Development LLC, based in Thomasville, Ga., which is developing the Dollar General on 1.5 acres from the original 20-acre tract the city sold the church.
Hufstetler shared drawings of what the new Dollar General will look like, and said it could spur other development.
“The Dollar General will be a center of activity,” Hufstetler said, adding that it will create the potential of “other interested tenants to come to this area and help revitalize it.”
Hufstetler mentioned the prospect of another part of the church’s land hitting the market for $400,000.
Council approval was unanimous for the new deal with the church.
Northeast Ward Council Member Vivian Burke, in whose ward the church property is located, said after Tuesday’s meeting that the church’s late pastor, Apostle Brenda “B.J.” McCloud, always wanted the land to be a center of economic development as well as a site for church and community uses.
“It wasn’t just going to be a church,” Burke said. “It was a resource center, with stores and offices, and maybe a small bank could come in there. The church wanted to make an economic impact.”
McCloud died in the summer of 2018, but the church remains active.
The deal has been evolving since 2007, when the city authorized the sale of 33 acres, including the present 20-acre tract, to the church for almost $600,000. At that time, the church talked of using the land for a new sanctuary, an arena and retirement housing.
The church later trimmed its request to the existing 20 acres, and in 2013 the price was agreed at $200,000. That was a discounted price from the tax value of $360,000, but city officials said at the time that the higher valuation was based on the land being used for industry.
Greater Tabernacle Worship Center obtained a $200,000 bank loan to buy the land.
Then in 2017, the church decided to sell 1.5 acres of the land it had bought from the city so that a developer could build a Dollar General at the intersection. The church was to make $300,000 in the sale.
To do that, the church had to get the city to agree to release the 1.5-acre parcel from “public purpose” restrictions that had been placed on the entire site. That in turn would have also required the church to pay the city most of the $300,000 it was to be paid by the Dollar General developer.
In December 2017, the city agreed to release the land restrictions on the 1.5-acre part of the site. While the church would have to pay the city $295,000 as the fair market value of the 1.5 acres, the city agreed to grant the church about $285,000 toward the future public use the church said it would create.
In advance of Tuesday’s meeting, Angela Carmon, the city attorney, informed the council that a snag had come up in the church’s plans: The bank holding the mortgage, First Citizens Bank, was demanding repayment of its loan, rather than agreeing to accept a release of the 1.5 acres from its deed of trust. The bank’s deed of trust includes both the 20-acre site the church bought from the city, and the church’s current home at 1410 Attucks Street.
Under the terms approved by the city council on Tuesday, the 2017 deal has been revamped. The city will use the $300,000 the church is getting for the Dollar General sale to pay off the First Citizens mortgage of $204,000. The city will essentially assume the loan, but charge the church no interest.
The remainder of the money, about $96,000, will go into a fund to be tapped by the church when it moves forward on community center plans. Meanwhile, the money the church pays the city to pay off the $204,000 debt will also go into the same fund.
Carmon said the city’s position is protected by the first lien deed of trust in favor of the city that will be placed on the 18.5 acres the church is not selling.
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams expressed confusion over the deal on Tuesday, but after everything was explained made the motion to approve it.
Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said that should the church default on its payments, the city would be protected by holding the deed of trust.
Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse asked when the church would actually build something on the property, and said the time may come when the city will have to decide what to do if nothing happens on the site. Carmon said she understands the church is putting together a plan for action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.