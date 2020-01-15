Can schools close achievement gaps between students from different racial or cultural backgrounds?
The local school district is a step closer to having an equity policy.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The local school district is a step closer to having an equity policy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I think that schools can close the performance gap, but there will have to be a great deal of change in the culture among those who presently do not value education and do not instill the importance of education into their children. While there are some observable differences in performance along racial lines, I strongly believe that race, per se, is not a factor in the ability of children to learn. Almost all children can learn, and all children can do better than they are presently expected to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.