RALEIGH — Still looking to get a REAL ID this year? The state Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to make it easier by holding "express days," including one here on Saturday.
On express days, offices are devoted to processing REAL IDs and other simple transactions. Two will be held in the Triad, the first on Saturday and another one on April 4, both at the Kernersville office at 810-A N. Main St.
A REAL ID is a driver's license or state-issued ID card that meets new federal standards for verifying a person's identification established after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Starting Oct. 1, people will need a REAL ID or a passport to board a domestic commercial flight or to visit a military base or federal facility where an ID is required (some military bases already have this requirement).
North Carolina drivers can renew their driver's license online, but a REAL ID, whether new or as a renewal, must be obtained in person at a DMV office. You must bring various forms of identification, more documents than for traditional licenses. They include:
• Proof of identity and date of birth, such as a certified birth certificate or an unexpired U.S. passport.
• Proof of a full Social Security number, such as a Social Security card, a W-2 form or a 1099 tax form.
• Two documents that show current address, including a driver's license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility or cable bill or a bank statement.
• If your name is different from the one on your birth certificate or passport, you'll need additional documents to show that it has changed. These can include a certified marriage license, a divorce decree or court documents indicating the name change.
For more information, including a fuller list of qualifying documents and more express days, go to NCREALID.gov.
