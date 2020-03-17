The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is closing about 60 offices statewide, including its offices in Boone, Elkin, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Walnut Cove and Yadkinville, according to a news release.
The two offices in Winston-Salem will remain open.
The decision is related to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the United States.
According to the news release, the DMV will close offices that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it hard to provide customers with the necessary space recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers who had appointments at these offices will be contacted and given new appointments when the offices open back up.
Employees will be re-assigned to more than 50 offices that will remain open or to help at DMV customer customer call centers. Those offices will include those in Winston-Salem.
The open offices will be appointment-only and there will be a limited number of customers allowed inside at any one time. No road tests, except for commercial driver's licenses and medical reassessments, will be conducted. All customers at driver's license offices will have to complete a wellness questionnaire that state health officials have provided to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Customers who already have appointments at open offices will be allowed to keep those appointments, except in the case of road tests, and they will be given priority if they reschedule their appointments after offices re-open.
People can make appointments by calling the DMV customer center at (919) 715-7000. People who can use the offices in Cary, West Raleigh, Clayton and Goldsboro can make online appointments.
The DMV services that can be handled online include license and registration renewals as well as ordering a duplicate license and registration card. Customers can use www.ncdot.gov/dmv to see what online services are available.
DMV is also suspending the use of mobile offices, postponing DMV hearings for 30 days, except for insurance liability and safety responsibility hearings. Salvage and special vehicle inspections will be done by appointment only.
