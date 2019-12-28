Fresh on the heels of the statue controversy, another one touching on the sensitive issues of race erupted when a group of citizens came before the city in April to call for a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair. The group said the word Dixie was redolent of the Old South and segregation.
As opposite sides geared up, the city sent mixed and confusing signals on what would happen. At a meeting of the Fair Planning Committee, city administrators told that group a name change was a done deal and that the only question was what the new name would be. Committee members objected to a news release that they said made it look like they were originating the push for a new name.
Less than 24 hours later, city officials said it was possible Dixie could stay in the name, and set up a public hearing at the fairgrounds. There followed a raucous meeting attended by more than 300 people. The city received over 11,000 responses to a survey, with an overwhelming majority calling for the name to remain the same.
The Fair Planning Committee in June asked the city to "reconsider" the fair name and take time to get a new name right. The city proceeded with talk of hiring a consultant to test-drive possible new names with focus groups and the like. But that didn't sit well with some members of the city council, who said they needed to pick up the ball and get the credit — or blame — for what happened on the name.
With a packed council chamber, the city voted 5-2 to change the fair name on Aug. 19, leaving the choice of a new name open.
More confusion followed when city staffers, citing council sources, put forward the suggestion of Twin City Classic Fair in September, only to have council members shoot down the idea. As the council approached a decision in October, the choice seemed to be between Carolina Classic Fair, recommended by a city committee or Piedmont Classic Fair, a choice preferred by others on the council.
In the end, the mayor didn't have to break a tie: The council voted 6-2 for Carolina Classic, after turning aside the Piedmont challenge by a council minority. The new name goes into effect in 2020.
The former Dixie Classic Fair will be known as the Carolina Classic Fair in 2020, the Winsto…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.