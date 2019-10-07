More than 83,000 people came through the gates of the Dixie Classic Fair during its opening weekend, according to fair officials.
Opening weekend attendance at this year's fair nearly matched 2018's numbers and was above the five-year average, according to fair officials, who said they hadn't tallied the final count Though Friday was hotter than usual, Saturday and Sunday were more seasonable.
And, perhaps spurred on by the proposed name change, lots of people bought Dixie Classic Fair merchandise, with sales in the first three days of more than $12,000. Last year's fair sold a total of $3,200 in merchandise during the entire nine-day event.
At the merchandise trailer near the Grandstand on Sunday evening, many items were sold out or in short supply. Some shirt sizes were not available, though other items including pins, drawstring bags and cookbooks, were still in stock. Fair officials expect sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts to be restocked by Wednesday, but ball caps are sold out.
