A dispute over retransmission consent has taken two local stations off DirecTV and AT&T TV Now.
As of Friday night, WXII NBC-12 and WCWG CW-20 are not available for customers of those television providers.
The current carriage agreement expired on Dec. 31, but was extended multiple times as Hearst Television and DirecTV continued their negotiations.
Until the dispute is resolved, those customers will need to use an antenna to pick up the over-the-air signals from the Hearst stations.
