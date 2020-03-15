Lunch had just ended at Sandra Sherrill’s modest home. Sandwiches on white bread, simple fare, eaten off paper plates.
About a dozen people, nearly all men and challenged with some type of disability, had settled Friday afternoon into the living room.
Some opted for seats on a well-worn sofa. Others eased into walkers or wheelchairs. A few stepped out onto a small front porch to smoke or finish off sodas.
Many of the faces we’d seen before.
Remember those awful rains from early February and the heart-breaking scenes showing distressed folks, some with oxygen tanks, being evacuated from the low-lying Liberty Landing Apartments on Bethania Station Road?
Eighteen of them, most with nowhere else to go, wound up staying on cots, couches and bed rolls in Sherrill’s bungalow on 21st Street — headquarters for Hosanna House, her one-woman nonprofit.
“What else were we going to do?” Sherrill asked. “The God I met when I needed him didn’t turn me out, so we couldn’t turn anyone else out.
“I don’t think about what I've got to lose.
You can get stuff back, but you can’t get another person.”
Now a new threat, coronavirus/COVID-19, is bearing down and threatens devastating consequences to the disenfranchised.
Not at the top
The spread of coronavirus hasn’t yet worried most of Sherrill’s guests. It may in coming days, but for now, there are too many other, more pressing needs.
“It’s just not at the top of the list. It’s here, it’s out there,” said Demetrius Lundy, an aide who was helping with lunch. “We’re trusting the Lord will provide.”
Most of the displaced have found new apartments and rooms. Some are around the corner in a house on Ontario Street and others doubled up in apartments out on Motor Road. Managers at Liberty Landing are moving people in as quickly as vacancies open up.
As lunch was settling Friday — most, if not all, of the displaced still come to Sherrill’s home to take meals and socialize — folks looked back on everything that has transpired in one short month.
They were more than happy to talk about where they’d been — and where they’d like to go. Mostly they were pleased not to have been forgotten or discarded after such traumatic upheaval.
“It was scary being held up and moved in those canoes,” said Eddie Dee Allen, recounting being moved to safety by Winston-Salem firefighters the morning of Feb. 6. “I knew we couldn’t stay there.”
That first night, the displaced residents were well tended to by the Red Cross, whose volunteers set up a temporary shelter in a city recreational center.
After a day or so, Sherrill decided to move all 18 of them into her own home. “I was scared we might lose some,” she said.
The Hosanna House, her non-profit, is essentially a faith-based nonprofit that aims to help provide stable housing for the disabled, people trying to adjust after being released from prison and those struggling with addictions.
It also provides meals, activities, rides to and from various medical appointments and group meetings for those recovering from substance abuse issues.
Sherrill, 62, has been working at this for 21 years now. She says it’s her calling, and didn’t hesitate to set it up in the house where she was raised.
“I was born for this,” she said. “I’ve been sober since 1988, April 17. I always wanted to help people. If you can see it, you can be it.
“If you can get people hope, God can do the rest.”
For money, Hosanna House basically pools meager Social Security and disability payments. That covers food, rent, utilities and transportation.
That’s not to say she wasn’t worried that Thursday morning in February when she got word that floodwaters were rising at Liberty Landing — the second such catastrophe since October 1988.
“I think I just thought about how we were going to manage and that we were just going to do what we always do,” Sherrill said.
That would be to survive. Most of those served by Hosanna House have lived through worse.
Residents unafraid
Shawn Almond, who at age 23, was by far the youngest in the group, perked right up when asked about his memories from the recent flood.
“The water came up so fast, it was frightening,” he said. “It was mud colored.”
He spent a night at the recreation center, then several more weeks on a cot set up in the living room. “I was a little scared about where we were going to go.”
Almond settled down when he realized that everybody was going to stay together with Sherrill.
Every night, wheelchairs and walkers were moved to the front porch. Cots were set up side by side in the living room and in the basement, where for years Sherrill and her mother ran a beauty shop.
A few got spots on couches, and Kimberly Rosenberg, the only woman in the group, landed the extra bedroom. “I’m lucky,” she said.
Obviously, the arrangement made for cramped quarters and a few frayed nerves. But day by day, little by little, people moved to new places — Almond being one of them.
“Me and Donald are around the corner,” he said. “I been there two nights. I slept like a log.”
He’s not particularly concerned about coronavirus, either. Floodwater you can see; the threat is immediate. A virus is invisible, and outside the basic hygienic recommendations — wash your hands, avoid large crowds — being pushed in every corner, there’s little his small community can do.
“We’ll clean and wipe down more like everybody else,” Sherrill said.
Besides, where would they go? They’ve been displaced en masse once. What would they do? Who’d help look after them?
The truth is, they’ve come to rely upon one another.
“I’m not scared,” Rosenberg said. “We always lived as a community. We know each other’s spirits. We need each other.”
