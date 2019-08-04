Two people died in a head-on collision in Davidson County on Sunday evening and two others were taken to a hospital, according to WGHP/FOX8.
One of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition and the other's injuries are unknown at this time, a Highway Patrol trooper told the TV station.
The two people who died were in the same car, which had a total of four occupants, the trooper said.
One person was in the other car and was not injured.
Old Highway 109 near Lexington was closed in both directions because of the 6:30 p.m. crash.