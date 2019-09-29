The 2019-20 flu season officially begins today with mixed expectations of how widespread and deadly it will be.
The traditional flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, though the flu has lingered well into April and May during some seasons.
The peak of the season tends to be mid-December through late February. Vaccine is recommended for those age six months and older.
“At this point, there is no information to say that this flu season will be worse than previous seasons,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
That forecast may be of little comfort given that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that recent years have varied in severity, but the 2017-18 flu season was the most severe in a decade.
“While only moderate in severity, the 2018-2019 season was record-breaking in duration, with flu activity remaining elevated for 21 weeks,” the CDC said.
In North Carolina, there were 208 flu-related deaths in the 2018-19 season, 391 deaths in 2017-18, 218 deaths in 2016-17, 60 deaths in 2015-16, 219 deaths in 2014-15 and 107 deaths in 2013-14.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has cautioned that this does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state, because many go undiagnosed or unreported. The N.C. Division of Public Health does not release the victims’ hometown, county, age or gender for privacy reasons.
Both Ohl and state health officials recommend getting a flu shot as soon as possible.
“It’s hard to predict how much flu activity will be seen in our state any given year, but the department encourages everyone to protect themselves, their families and other people around them by getting vaccinated against the flu,” DHHS said in a statement. “Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes.”
Besides the elderly, other vulnerable groups are children younger than 5, pregnant women, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
Alex Azar, the U.S. health secretary, reported Thursday that CDC flu vaccination coverage estimates for 2018-2019 showed 45% of Americans adults got a flu vaccine, while nearly 63% of children were vaccinated.
About 68% of people 65 and older were vaccinated last season, while those 18 to 49 years old were the least vaccinated at 35%.
Mandatory flu shots became policy in 2013 for Novant Health Inc.’s employees and physicians system-wide.
Wake Forest Baptist Health has had a policy since 2009 that all employees, students, trainees and volunteers are required to get an annual immunization.
Manufacturers have projected they will provide between 162 million and 169 million doses of vaccine for the U.S. market. About 77 million doses have been distributed. CDC officials said about 8% of Americans get the flu each year,
One reason for concern is that Australia had a more than fourfold increase in flu cases to 270,000 for its 2019 flu season. Australia’s flu season typically ends as the United States begins.
