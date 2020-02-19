The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has postponed a town hall meeting on behavioral health that was set for Thursday in Winston-Salem.

The department cited the expected winter weather forecast for the decision. It plans to reschedule the event for a later date.

The event was scheduled to be held at Green Tree Peer Recovery Center.

The goal was gaining local insight from beneficiaries, family members and advocates.

Besides public-health nonprofit Green Tree, the event is being hosted by behavioral health managed care organization Cardinal Innovations and the local Mental Health Association.

Richard Craver

