The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has postponed a town hall meeting on behavioral health that was set for Thursday in Winston-Salem.
The department cited the expected winter weather forecast for the decision. It plans to reschedule the event for a later date.
The event was scheduled to be held at Green Tree Peer Recovery Center.
The goal was gaining local insight from beneficiaries, family members and advocates.
Besides public-health nonprofit Green Tree, the event is being hosted by behavioral health managed care organization Cardinal Innovations and the local Mental Health Association.
