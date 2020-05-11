About 360,000 North Carolina recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to as food stamps, will received the maximum funding amount for May, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
All families will receive the maximum amount allowed for their household size for May. For example, a family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months.
The additional benefit amounts will begin being paid May 22 on their Electronic Benefit Transfer card. They will be randomly generated and staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their temporary increase.
The increase is subject to the following guidelines: Households that already receive the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the temporary increase; household size will not include ineligible or disqualified members; households that were ineligible for May will not receive a temporary increase for the month they were ineligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.