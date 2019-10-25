More than a hundred people turned out last week to talk about hopes and fears for the area stretching from Whitaker Park to Smith Reynolds Airport.
On the one hand, the area is a catalyst for new development: Plans have been announced for a high-end apartment complex with 314 apartments in the Whitaker Park development, along with a hotel and retail space.
On the east end of the area, Forsyth Technical Community College is building a $16 million building in which to train a skilled aviation workforce.
In between the two, residents told planners last week, there are too many dilapidated buildings and warehouses, no grocery store and a lack of basics like street lighting and sidewalks.
“It would be nice to have it fixed so that when (young people) finish high school they are qualified for a job,” area resident Geraldine Rorie said during a meeting at Carver High School.
The meeting was held to kick off a planning effort for an area that embraces both the airport and Whitaker Park along with the neighborhoods surrounding each.
The City-County Planning staff is leading the effort to develop a plan to guide development in the area. Plans call for the next meeting to take place on Dec. 5 at Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Boulevard.
In January, planners will unveil design concepts for planning the area’s development, and in February the city will have a drop-in meeting for reviewing the draft plan.
More than a hundred people turned out for the event last Thursday, held in the high school auditorium but featuring smaller “breakout” sections on topics like airport and transportation upgrades.
Many of the residents live in or own properties on the fringes of the airport, and expressed concerns about how airport improvements that are planned could affect their quality of life.
Those concerns include things like buffer plantings and noise walls to shield residents from obtrusive operations at the airport, said Steve Smotherman, a project planner with the City-County Planning staff.
Transportation concerns revolve around a plan to extend Akron Drive to the west so that it connects with a new section of Akron Drive being built through the Whitaker Park development. If the plan goes forward, crossing the railroad track there could force the city to close the crossing where Indiana Avenue and Reynolds Boulevard intersect.
Rorie, speaking a desire that was expressed more than once, talked about getting more good nutrition into the neighborhood.
“It would be nice when you are bringing people in if you could have a fresh vegetable and fruit stand,” Rorie said. “We love Dollar General, but you need some nutrition.
Mark Flynt, the owner of J.S. Pulliam Barbecue, said that the airport should step up its services to include “a small commuter-type airline.”
“We used to have one that could jump you to Greensboro or to Charlotte to catch your flight,” he said.
JoAnne Allen, who is running for mayor of Winston-Salem, said after the meeting that a plan for the area should have been developed earlier, before the economic development efforts started at Whitaker Park.
“Why are you doing it after you have already made the plan?” Allen asked.
Smotherman said the meeting coming up on Dec. 5 would focus on economic development opportunities.
The idea is “to help the area take advantage of the development of Whitaker Park.”
Whitaker Park
During a tour of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, real-estate developer Chris Harrison describes renovations that will be made. Harrison's company and Whitaker Park Development Authority will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Bob Leak, president of Winston-Salem Business, Inc, speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A scale on the first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A scale on the first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The third floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
County commissioner Don Martin, from left, entrepreneur Don Flow and Winston-Salem Business, Inc. president Bob Leak talk during a tour of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The second floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A scale and drafting table are seen on the third floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Numbered columns and water pipes are seen on the first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The second floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A stairwell between floors in Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 is seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Artists rendering of planned development at Whitaker Park. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate first Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC
Whitaker Park
Artists rendering of planned development at Whitaker Park. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate first Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC
Whitaker Park
A sliding door outside a stairwell is seen on the first floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Break room benches and tables have been marked with flagging tape as an items of historical significance and something to be kept in the renovations of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The second floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A sliding door outside bridge between Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Artist rendering of planned development at Whitaker Park. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate first Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC
Whitaker Park
The exterior of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Bob Leak, president of Winston-Salem Business, Inc, speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
A bank of gauges have been marked with flagging tape as items of historical significance and something to be kept in the renovations of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The second floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The second floor of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 are seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Artists rendering of planned development at Whitaker Park. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate first Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC
Whitaker Park
A black corded telephone is marked with flagging tape as an item of historical significance and something to be kept in the renovations of Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real-estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Real estate developer Chris Harrison in Whitaker Park's Building 2-1, during a tour on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and Harrison's company will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Real estate developer Chris Harrison in Whitaker Park's Building 2-1, during a tour on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and Harrison's company will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
The details of sliding door in Whitaker Park Building 2-1 seen during a tour of the buildings, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 loft apartments. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
North Ward council member D.D. Adams speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
County Commissioner Don Martin speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into a 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
County Commissioner Don Martin speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Mayor Allen Joines speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and real estate developer Chris Harrison will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Whitaker Park
Real estate developer Chris Harrison speaks at the announcement, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Whitaker Park Development Authority and Harrison's company will renovate Whitaker Park Buildings 2-1 and 2-2 into 164 apartment lofts. The former R.J. Reynolds manufacturing plant will be part of a larger redevelopment of the park.
Walt Unks/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.