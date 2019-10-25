Whitaker Park (copy)

An artist’s rendering of the planned development at Whitaker Park. The City-County Planning staff is leading the effort to develop a plan to guide development in the area stretching from Whitaker Park to Smith Reynolds Airport.

More than a hundred people turned out last week to talk about hopes and fears for the area stretching from Whitaker Park to Smith Reynolds Airport.

On the one hand, the area is a catalyst for new development: Plans have been announced for a high-end apartment complex with 314 apartments in the Whitaker Park development, along with a hotel and retail space.

On the east end of the area, Forsyth Technical Community College is building a $16 million building in which to train a skilled aviation workforce.

In between the two, residents told planners last week, there are too many dilapidated buildings and warehouses, no grocery store and a lack of basics like street lighting and sidewalks.

“It would be nice to have it fixed so that when (young people) finish high school they are qualified for a job,” area resident Geraldine Rorie said during a meeting at Carver High School.

The meeting was held to kick off a planning effort for an area that embraces both the airport and Whitaker Park along with the neighborhoods surrounding each.

The City-County Planning staff is leading the effort to develop a plan to guide development in the area. Plans call for the next meeting to take place on Dec. 5 at Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Boulevard.

In January, planners will unveil design concepts for planning the area’s development, and in February the city will have a drop-in meeting for reviewing the draft plan.

More than a hundred people turned out for the event last Thursday, held in the high school auditorium but featuring smaller “breakout” sections on topics like airport and transportation upgrades.

Many of the residents live in or own properties on the fringes of the airport, and expressed concerns about how airport improvements that are planned could affect their quality of life.

Those concerns include things like buffer plantings and noise walls to shield residents from obtrusive operations at the airport, said Steve Smotherman, a project planner with the City-County Planning staff.

Transportation concerns revolve around a plan to extend Akron Drive to the west so that it connects with a new section of Akron Drive being built through the Whitaker Park development. If the plan goes forward, crossing the railroad track there could force the city to close the crossing where Indiana Avenue and Reynolds Boulevard intersect.

Rorie, speaking a desire that was expressed more than once, talked about getting more good nutrition into the neighborhood.

“It would be nice when you are bringing people in if you could have a fresh vegetable and fruit stand,” Rorie said. “We love Dollar General, but you need some nutrition.

Mark Flynt, the owner of J.S. Pulliam Barbecue, said that the airport should step up its services to include “a small commuter-type airline.”

“We used to have one that could jump you to Greensboro or to Charlotte to catch your flight,” he said.

JoAnne Allen, who is running for mayor of Winston-Salem, said after the meeting that a plan for the area should have been developed earlier, before the economic development efforts started at Whitaker Park.

“Why are you doing it after you have already made the plan?” Allen asked.

Smotherman said the meeting coming up on Dec. 5 would focus on economic development opportunities.

The idea is “to help the area take advantage of the development of Whitaker Park.”

