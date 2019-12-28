Sheriff Kimbrough ICE Press Conference

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough made the decision to end the sheriff’s office contract that allows ICE to detain people suspected of being undocumented immigrants in the Forsyth County Jail.

With a new sheriff at the helm of county law enforcement came a new policy on dealing with people who were suspected of being an undocumented immigrant.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, a Democrat who was elected as the first black sheriff in Forsyth County in 2018, made waves in February when he announced he would end the contract that allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs to detain such immigrants when it ran out in April.

Immigration had been a flash point in the 2018 presidential election, as candidate then President Donald Trump promised to build a wall on the Mexican border and get tougher on illegal immigration.

And Kimbrough wasn't alone: Democrats elected as sheriffs in Mecklenburg and Wake counties also changed their policies on aiding ICE.

Kimbrough made his announcement following a rally and news conference in support of a man from Honduras who was being held at the county jail following his arrest. 

Kimbrough said his office would never actively look for immigration violators. He said deputies would continue enforcing criminal law and lock up violators. Kimbrough said use of the detainer document, called the I-203, could be seen as a violation of Fourth Amendment search and seizure rights.

The N.C. General Assembly, controlled by Republicans, passed legislation in June to force the hands of Kimbrough and other sheriffs opposed to using the detainers. Along the way, Kimbrough and the other sheriffs found themselves accused of being "sanctuary sheriffs" by a lawmaker. Kimbrough said that if the state passed a law requiring him to use the detainers, he would follow it.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation, saying it was about "scoring partisan political points," but the law hadn't been passed by veto-proof majorities.

As the year ended, it seemed likely the last word hadn't been heard on the contentious issue.

