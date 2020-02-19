GREENSBORO — Triad Goodwill is extending the deadline for designer applications to Feb. 29 for the popular Rock the Runway event.
“We’ve noticed a lot of designers were excited to get the word that Rock the Runway is coming back, but that they also needed more time to prepare their application materials and portfolio,” Teresa Smith, marketing director for Triad Goodwill, said in a news release.
Titled "Rock the Runway: Shock the Runway," this fashion event is scheduled for Oct. 24. The designer deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 29.
Selected designers will be provided with gift cards to buy clothing and other items from Triad Goodwill’s 24 retail stores in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. Designers will reconstruct the garments to create runway-ready fashion inspired by the colors, motifs, style or themes of classic scary movies.
To be considered, potential designers must apply online and submit photos of four of their best designs and agree to meet all deadlines.
To apply, visit: http://goodwillrocktherunway.org/designer2020/
Proceeds from the event will benefit Triad Goodwill’s mission of improving lives and enriching communities through the power of work.
