With the national total of COVID-19 cases on the rise, a new Harvard study shows regional hospital systems may soon become completely overwhelmed depending on the severity of the outbreak in the Triad and northwest North Carolina.
The study, completed by the Harvard Global Health Institute, paints a dire picture of hospital resources should the novel coronavirus reach moderate outbreak levels — meaning about 40% of American adults would be infected — over the next six months to a year.
As of 2018, there are 2,780 total hospital beds in the Winston-Salem area, with about 71% of them being occupied, according to the American Hospital Association and American Hospital Association. Using the same information from 2018, there are 1,220 hospital beds in the Greensboro/High Point area and 600 hospital beds in Hickory. About 70% of beds in Greensboro are considered occupied, and 57% in Hickory.
The data set, compiled by HGHI staff and fact checked by journalists at The New York Times and ProPublica, compares the number of hospital beds, and potentially available hospital beds, to the observed hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients in China, where about 20% of patients were hospitalized.
The Harvard researchers' scenarios assume that each hospitalized COVID-19 patient will require 12 days of hospital care on average. Patients over the age of 65 are hospitalized at a significantly higher rate and die from the virus at a significantly higher rate.
It’s estimated somewhere between 20% and 60% of American adults will contract COVID-19, according to Harvard University Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and Director of the Center for Communicable Diseases Marc Lipsitch.
The estimates of needed beds is spread out over six month, 12 month and 18 month periods. The spread is meant to show how social distancing could lessen the strain on hospital resources both locally and nationwide. Even if only 20% of American adults contact COVID-19 over an 18 month period, about 95% of the nation’s hospital beds will be occupied.
Following is the number of anticipated beds needed in Winston-Salem, Greensboro/High Point and Hickory as indicated by the study. Note: The data assumes that half of all hospital beds currently occupied could be made available if needed. Some area health systems, such as Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and Cone Health have postponed all elective, non-essential surgeries in order to begin making space for potential COVID-19 patients.
At 20% infection rate, only Winston-Salem area hospitals would have enough beds to treat the expected number of cases required hospitalization should the infections all occur within a 6 month period. Should the infections be spread out over 12 or 18 months, all area hospitals would have sufficient, if not strained, bed space.
Winston-Salem: If 20% of Winston-Salem area adults are infected over the next six months, 88% of all area hospital beds, or 2,530, would be needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
If the outbreak were spread over 12 months, about 44% of area hospital beds would be needed. The number goes even lower if the infection is spread out over 18 months, with only 29% of beds being needed.
Greensboro/High Point: Should 20% of Greensboro and High Point area adults become infected in the next six months, estimates show those area hospitals do not have enough beds to treat potential patients. Hospitals would need to increase their bed count by about 15%, or 183 beds on top of their current 1,224 beds.
Again, if the number of patients is spread out over 12 months or 18 months, hospitals in the Greensboro and High Point area would have enough beds to treat patients, requiring 58% and 38% of total beds, respectively.
Hickory: Hickory area hospitals are also ill equipped to handle a six-month outbreak of just 20% of adults in the area, with the hospitals needing 43 additional beds on top of their 603 beds.
Like Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, if the number of patients is spread out over 12 or 18 months, there are enough beds to treat patients.
At a 40% infection rate, all regional hospitals would be fully overwhelmed with patients should 40% of adults contract the virus in a 6 month timespan. The Greensboro/High Point and Hickory hospitals would still not have enough beds if the contraction period is extended to a 12 month period. All three areas would have enough beds should the infection period spread over 18 months, though Greensboro/High Point and Hickory hospitals would be at two-thirds capacity.
Winston-Salem: Should 40% of area adults contract COVID-19 in a six month period, area hospitals would need 5,059 beds, or a 176% increase to treat the expected number of patients.
Should the viral outbreak be spread out over 12 months, 88% of hospital beds, or 2,530, would be needed. The number becomes much more manageable if the virus outbreak is spread over an 18 month period — with only 57%, or 1,650 beds, being needed.
Greensboro/High Point: If 40% of adults in the Greensboro/High Point area became infected over a six month period, the hospital systems would be overwhelmed. It’s estimated that hospitals would need to increase their bed count by 130%, or 1,593 to meet the needs.
If the virus is spread out over 12 months, hospitals would need to increase their bed count by about 15%, or 183 beds to treat the expected amount of patients. Should the virus be spread out over 18 months, 75% of area hospital beds would be needed.
Hickory: Should 40% of area adults be infected in a six month period, Hickory area hospitals would need to increase their bed count by 114%, or 689 beds, to treat the expected number of patients.
If spread over 12 months, area hospitals only need 43 additional beds to treat the expected number of patients. Again, if viral contraction is spread over 18 months, the hospital system needs to utilize 421 of its 603 beds to treat expected COVID-19 patients.
At a 60% infection rate, none of the area hospitals would have enough beds to treat potential COVID-19 patients, whether its over a 6 month or 12 month period. Lapsitch considers a 60% infection rate to be the worst case scenario.
Winston-Salem, Greensboro/High Point and Hickory area hospitals would need to add thousands of beds over a six month period if the worst case scenario is reached. The number of needed beds is still significantly above capacity should the viral outbreak be spread over 12 months. Only Winston-Salem area hospitals would theoretically have enough beds should the outbreak be spread over an 18 month period.
