Democratic state Sen. Erica Smith said Wednesday she may file a criminal complaint against two Democratic Senate colleagues, including Sen. Paul Lowe of Winston-Salem.
Smith, D-Northampton, said in a complaint to the Legislative Ethics committee, obtained by The News & Observer of Raleigh, that she wanted Lowe and Toby Fitch, D-Wilson, expelled from the Senate.
She also requested that Sens. Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, and Mike Woodard, D-Durham, be censured. Smith accused Tillman of bullying. The complaint was filed in late April.
“(She) is in discussion with legal counsel about consideration of filing charges against Senator Paul Lowe and Senator Toby Fitch,” Smith spokeswoman Lucy Russell said Wednesday.
Smith’s complaint, according to the N&O, claimed Lowe violated ethical principles and guidelines for creating and maintaining a respectful workplace at the General Assembly, and committed a simple assault during a dispute on Sept. 11 at the legislative complex.
Smith held an online forum Wednesday to address her claims of abusive behavior and sexual harassment at the General Assembly. She spent the majority of her presentation recapping her complaint and statement, as well as taking questions.
“We’re going to pursue criminal charges in a civil action if we cannot get the resolution on this level,” Smith said.
“I will not be releasing the police report in full even though some statements have been released ... until I determine about the next actions I will be taking from a legal perspective.”
Smith acknowledged several witnesses that she cited “are recanting and changing statements that they reported.”
“I can only imagine the pressure that they’re feeling. My heart goes out to them.”
Criminal charges “would only bring remedies for me,” Smith said.
“The reason I held off on criminal charges as a last resort was because I want to change the institution so that no other woman, no other man, no other victim would have to go through what I have encountered from colleagues in the workplace where I should be protected.”
Lowe’s legislative assistant, Carolina Izaguirre, said Wednesday, “Senator Lowe released his statement this past Friday and has no further comments.”
Lowe said in his statement that he and Smith “routinely engaged in vigorous debate in the representation of our districts and the citizens of North Carolina. ... I wholeheartedly apologize if she felt disrespected or unsafe during those debates.”
“I respect all human beings and have never, in the course of those vigorous debates, threatened Senator Smith in any way.”
Smith said Wednesday that Lowe may have apologized for her feeling threatened, “but didn’t apologize for his actions.”
Background
Smith posted a formal statement May 28 on her legislative stationary on the Senator Erica Smith for NC Facebook page.
The statement was released after a Legislative Ethics committee dismissed some of the claims Smith made in her complaint.
Lowe provided the Winston-Salem Journal with a copy of the May 21 Ethics committee’s statement dismissing Smith’s complaint against him. The statement was co-signed by co-chairmen Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Craven, and Rep. Stephen Ross, R-Alamance.
On Wednesday, Smith said she was told by the Ethics committee that her complaint was dismissed “because they said I did not give enough information, and that the policy doesn’t apply to me because I am not an employee of the General Assembly.”
“If I can’t have protection in my workplace, where I have to be here to do my job, then where can I have it?”
Accusations
Smith told Raleigh TV station WRAL that Lowe has been intimidating and harassing her since 2015, and that other Democratic senators urged her to brush it off. Smith said Wednesday the first incident occurred when he cursed at her in a public restaurant.
The Sept. 11 Democratic caucus meeting took place shortly after House Republican leaders overrode the state budget and Medicaid transformation vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Most Democratic members were not on the floor the morning of Sept. 11 because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
Smith claimed she was “violently confronted” by Lowe and “was found to be the victim of simple assault by the NCGA Police.”
Smith’s statement focused primarily on her disappointment in how her accusations have been handled by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders and the Ethics committee.
However, in the comments section of her Facebook page, Smith was more graphic and explicit in how she described the sexual harassment she said she faced from “fellow members” of the General Assembly. She said she was told:
“Get off your knees and stop begging Republicans (in response to you writing a letter of request for discretionary funding for Hurricane Matthew recovery) ... I only want to see a woman doing one thing on her knees ... ‘F- — you and F- — Cooper, too’ … and “Whose d--ks are y’all going to suck to get that office.”
Smith told WRAL that Lowe made the “’F- — you” comments during a legislative meeting in May 2019, and that Fitch was the speaker of the woman of her knees comment, and Woodard the office comment.
Fitch and Woodard told WRAL they denied making those remarks.
On Wednesday, Smith said “there is a lot of discomfort around the General Assembly. ... There are a lot of people who are concerned, but just don’t know what to do.”
“I could have sat in silence and not push this. I couldn’t allow them to sweep it under the rug.
“I knew full well when I continued to push this and not stand down and accept this harassment, I knew the establishment and the institution was going to rise up to protect itself.”
U.S. Senate race
Smith chose not to run for reelection to the state Senate this year in order to pursue the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Politicians in North Carolina are not allowed to run for two elected seats at the same time.
Cal Cunningham defeated Smith by a 57% to 35% margin in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
The Democratic U.S. Senate race was controversial in part because the Faith and Power PAC, which has links to U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spent at least $2.4 million on political ads supporting Smith.
According to WNCN, Smith accused Republicans of seeking to “tamper” with the Democratic primary.
Smith said Wednesday it wasn’t just the General Assembly establishment that became an obstacle to her political aspirations.
Smith said she was a viable candidate against GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, citing a June 2019 Emerson College poll showing her with a 46% to 39% lead.
“Because I have always been one to be an independent and critical thinker, it was reported to the DSCC (Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee) that I’m a maverick, that I’m not going to toe the line, that I’m not an establishment person,” Smith said.
“They would have a hard time controlling me. I couldn’t read the mind of Sen. (Chuck) Schumer,” who is U.S. Senate Minority leader.
Smith said once the DSCC determined she was not going to drop her complaint, that’s when she said it began to actively recruit Cunningham to run against her.
