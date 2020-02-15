Elisabeth Motsinger and Gardenia Henley are squaring off in the Democratic primary in the N.C. House 75 race, a district that leans heavily Republican and includes incumbent Donny Lambeth.
Both women have experience in the underdog role. They both ran for the Fifth Congressional District, with Motsinger losing in the general election to Virginia Foxx in 2012, and Henley losing in the primary to Josh Brannon in 2014.
Henley has run for several offices, including mayor. She is a retired U.S. State Department employee.
Motsinger, a physician’s assistant at UNC School of the Arts, has been a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education since 2006.
This year’s primary is March 3, with early voting having begun Thursday. Voters do not have to show an ID. The winner will face either Jacob Baum or Lambeth in the general election on Nov. 3.
Motsinger has three priorities: public education, affordable and accessible healthcare and the environment.
The health care discussion should not just encompass Medicaid expansion.
“If you’re low income and your out-of-pocket expenses, before insurance pays anything, is $5,000, you don’t get health care. There are people who, theoretically, have health care but it’s not affordable and therefore, not accessible to them,” Motsinger said.
As for education, Motsinger would like to see the General Assembly stay out of such discussions as setting the school calendar and establishing curriculum, saying educators should decide such issues.
Motsinger said she has a history of working with Republicans, including Lambeth, who she worked with on the school board.
Besides having her name on the ballot for the General Assembly, Motsinger is also heavily involved in another issue that will be decided on election day, the proposed quarter-cent sales tax, the proceeds of which will go toward raising the salary of teachers in WS/FCS.
When she visits the polls on March 3, Motsinger said it will be as an advocate for the sales tax rather than as a state house candidate.
“While I’m serving in office, my commitment will be to that office,” she said.
Henley said she finds some of Motsinger’s work in that office to be troubling. In particular, she’s upset that Motsinger voted against a mandatory class on African American history. She instead voted for an infusion program recommended by Superintendent Angela P. Hairston. That program includes African American history as an elective with one full course credit.
“I’ve got passion for African Americans because I am one,” Henley said. “I want to pass legislation that would make African American studies a requirement in our schools.”
Henley worked in the federal government, and in her job as an inspector general, reviewed legislation. Henley said that experience sets her apart from Motsinger.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Henley also wants to focus on veterans issues, including making sure people get their survivor benefits and have access to the Veterans Health Administration.
“I want to restore everyone’s faith in government,” she said.
