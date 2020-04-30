Customers awaiting delivery of “Winston-Salem Memories” will be getting their photo books starting next week.
Delivery has been delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The circulation department of the Winston-Salem Journal will be providing more details early next week after the means of safe distribution is firmed up.
