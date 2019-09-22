McNeil and Kelly Cronin didn’t set out to become crusaders. They just wanted to fight for their kid.
But as things turned out, pushing back against the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for putting their then-6-year-old (now 7) into a segregated trailer behind South Fork Elementary — their little girl Quinn has Down syndrome — the Cronins found themselves in the uncomfortable position of speaking on behalf of other parents with disabled kids.
In late August, they won a lengthy legal battle over the treatment of their daughter. An administrative law judge determined, among other things, that school administrators had violated federal law, found a principal’s testimony “questionably credible” and that the school had made decisions about Quinn’s placement without bothering to collect actual data beforehand.
Put another way, a judge ruled that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools broke the law, misled the parents of a disabled child and gave false information under oath.
“It was tough,” McNeil Cronin said. “We believe in public schools, but the teachers and students deserve better leadership.”
Now nearly a month later, the Cronins find themselves with decisions to make and facing a ticking clock.
Fighting back
Reading all 110 pages of the judge’s order is a tall task. It’s filled with jargon, acronyms and medical terms. It can alternately cure insomnia and make your eyeballs bleed.
Still, it’s an important ruling, a seeming thunderbolt out of nowhere that was actually months in the making. It has the potential, if broadly applied and other parents follow suit, to further roil an overtaxed system for helping children with disabilities.
“We thought we could fix things with phone calls and writing letters,” said Kelly Cronin. “We figured the whole thing was a mistake, that maybe (administrators) just didn’t understand the law. We didn’t have a choice.”
The best place to understand a complicated situation is, as always, in the beginning.
And in this instance, that would be in March 2018 when the Cronins started looking for a school for Quinn. Their first choice was Whitaker Elementary.
“We moved into the area to be at Whitaker,” Cronin McNeil said. “We imagined all our kids and their friends going to a neighborhood school together.”
They also wanted Quinn to be in a mainstream kindergarten classroom with other kids her age, which she’d grown accustomed to in preschool.
That’s where trouble started. She attended Whitaker for all of nine days that fall before administrators decided to transfer her to South Fork Elementary.
Quinn’s parents said that Whitaker staff began by removing Quinn from her classes for long periods without informing them.
“That’s not giving her a chance to succeed or fail,” McNeil Cronin said.
At one point, Sharon Creasy, the principal at Whitaker, blurted out in a meeting with the Cronins that Quinn would never have been placed at the school “had we known she had Down syndrome,” according to court documents.
Whoops.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but that sounds a lot like discrimination and a violation of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a 1975 law that guarantees students with disabilities a free and appropriate public education.
Quinn’s transfer to South Fork, her parents say, resulted in her being separated from her classmates and shuffled off to a trailer with other kids with a range of disabilities.
“It was children with drastically different conditions and drastically different needs with teaching roles etc.,” Cronin McNeil said. “Some kids needed 1-on-1 aid all day. Others could have done just fine in a regular classroom.
“The idea that was what’s best for those kids is a joke.”
Because they felt that Quinn’s rights had been violated — and because they had the means to do so — the Cronins filed a petition in November 2018 for a case hearing. More or less, they filed a lawsuit.
“We realize we’re fortunate,” Cronin McNeil said. “And we know there are other parents out there who aren’t. We hoped it might help them, too.”
‘Minds made up’
A weeklong hearing was held in Raleigh in the spring. The Cronins commuted every day and then waited months for a ruling. When it was finalized in late August, they took it as a resounding win and vindication.
“It was a relief, but we knew we were right,” Kelly Cronin said.
In plain English, Bawtinhimer decided that Quinn belonged in a regular classroom and that school officials had made up their minds that she didn’t without gathering enough evidence. And worse, they weren’t truthful.
Indeed, parts of the ruling are pretty damning. And that’s even more remarkable when you consider that state law “provides the actions of local boards of education are presumed to be correct” in these matters.
An advocate for the Cronins present at one meeting said that the attitude of school officials was “unwelcoming and fairly hostile in a defensive way” and that it was “very clear from the beginning that their minds had already been made up as to what was going to happen.”
In another section, Bawtinhimer wrote that she “did not find Principal Creasy credible” and that her testimony “frequently did not align with the documentary evidence.” And at least one other school official, the judge took care to note, admitted that statements she gave in a sworn affidavit were false.
Ouch. It doesn’t take a law degree to realize that doesn’t sound good.
The judge ordered school administrators to come up with a new plan for Quinn and make sure she gets the services she needs to succeed in a regular class.
Oh, and the school system was ordered to reimburse the Cronins for expenses related to enrolling their daughter at Forsyth Country Day School, where they decided to send her following the decision to transfer to South Fork.
After the decision was made public, school officials responded by saying they were considering whether to appeal and used an old stand-by to decline comment and duck a public apology.
“While the Cronin family has the ability to tell their side of the story freely, federal student privacy laws prevent us from talking specifically about this student,” wrote Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school system in August in a prepared statement.
Late last week, Campbell indicated that school officials had decided not to appeal. Based on the judge’s decision, that seems the wise (and less expensive) move.
So now the Cronins face a decision in the near future: whether to re-enroll Quinn in a public school after seeing what school officials come up with once the new court-ordered education plan is completed.
“We’ll stay open minded about what they can offer,” McNeil Cronin said. “How we feel now is hopeful … a 45-year-old law has been completely vindicated. But there is a loss of trust that needs to be repaired.”
