The N.C. Supreme Court overturned last week a decision to evict a disabled Winston-Salem woman from the apartment she has lived in for more than 20 years.
Friday's ruling was the latest action in a nearly four-year dispute between the woman, Deborah Roberts, and the owners of Winston Summit Apartments off Reynolda Road. The six-story apartment building has 100 units of subsidized Section 8 housing and is owned by Winston Affordable Housing LLC. The building is managed by Ambling Management Co.
Roberts, who is in her 60s, has been fighting the eviction since late 2016.
On Friday, the state Supreme Court reversed a decision by the N.C. Court of Appeals, which had upheld the eviction. The court ruled that Judge Denise Hartsfield of Forsyth District Court failed to make sufficient findings of fact that supported her decision to evict Roberts for non-payment of rent. The case has been sent back to Forsyth District Court for a new hearing so that appropriate findings of fact can be made.
A major issue in the case was whether the apartment owners followed federal law in doing several things — terminate her lease, eliminate her subsidy and then evict her after she failed to pay the higher rent.
"We are pleased with the court's decision and its remand to the trial court," said Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for Legal Aid of North Carolina. Attorneys for the agency represent Roberts. "We look forward to continuing to defend our client to preserve her affordable housing."
Emily Macheski-Preston, an attorney for Ambling Management, could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday or Monday.
Roberts has numerous health issues, including emphysema, and has complained those health issues have been exacerbated by conditions in her apartment. In a 2017 Winston-Salem Journal story, she said she believed the apartment owners were trying to evict her as retaliation for her complaints. She filed a complaint with the city's Human Relations Department, detailing her issues about mold, bedbugs and other issues in her apartment.
In court papers, she wrote that she had become allergic to her apartment and had complained for years about the conditions. When she first moved in, she said, she found out that the roof was leaking, sending streams of water down her living room wall.
The apartment owners disputed those complaints and had a few of their own. On Oct. 3, 2016, Roberts received a letter notifying that her lease would end on Dec. 31, 2016 because of alleged violations. The apartment owners accused her of harassing staff, making false claims and bothering other tenants. They also alleged that Roberts failed to keep her apartment clean and that she was spraying a powder in common areas and in her apartments to control pests. She told the Journal that she had used diamaceous earth in her apartment and other apartments to deal with bedbugs. She said she had the permission of other tenants to do it.
Roberts didn't leave her apartment, and on Jan. 4, 2017, the property manager had Roberts sign certain documents indicating that her housing subsidy was being eliminated and that her rent was increasing from $139 a month to $532 a month. Roberts said she couldn't afford to pay, and the next day, Ambling Management filed court papers to get her evicted.
The apartment owners also sent Roberts a notice on either Jan. 9 or Jan. 10 of 2017, giving her 10 days to either pay $547 or leave her apartment. If she failed to do so, Winston Affordable Housing would sue her.
The state Supreme Court said the apartment owners did not waive the lease violations because they accepted some rent from Roberts. Roberts said in court papers that she tried to pay $139 in rent but that the property manager refused the payment.
And, the court ruled, Roberts' lease and her subsidy payments could only be terminated if the apartment owners followed the law. Hartsfield made no findings on whether the apartment owners followed the law.
The court also ruled that the only way apartment owners could pursue eviction was on the alleged lease violations. The original notice mentioned nothing about non-payment of rent.
Roberts' attorneys argued in court papers that the apartment owners should have given advance notice that Roberts' rent was going to be increased and that her federal subsidy would be eliminated. The apartment owners also should have given Roberts an opportunity for a meeting to discuss the proposed changes to her lease, the attorneys said.
That didn't happen in this case, they argued.
A hearing date in Forsyth District Court has not yet been set.
