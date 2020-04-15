Local agencies that want to apply for a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County have until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit their grant requests, Winston-Salem officials said.
A link to the application portal is posted at COVID19Forsyth.org.
The fund has raised more than $3.4 million, including $1 million in city money.
The fund is making one-time grants to local agencies that help those who are economically impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are not being made directly to individuals or small businesses. The fund is being administered by the United Way and the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said that the private money raised by the fund will soon be completely committed. At that point, the remaining applications that didn't get funded will be forwarded to the city for its own review.
Under a new city policy, those applications will be reviewed by the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, formed by the city to oversee the spending of money . Agencies that already submitted an application do not need to submit a new application for consideration by the city.
City officials said the city set up a separate process for its money to ensure transparency and citizen input on how the city money is allocated.
Information about the city’s process for reviewing grant requests is posted at CityofWS.org/2689/COVID-19-City-Grant-Review-Process.
More information about the fund is posted at COVID19Forsyth.org, including answers to frequently asked questions about the fund, its priorities and the grant-making process. A list of grants funded to date through the response fund is posted at www.wsfoundation.org/covid-19-grantees.
