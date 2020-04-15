The deadline is approaching for groups that want aid from a local COVID-19 relief fund, although the requests for grants already far exceed the cash on hand.
The groups have until 5 p.m. today to submit their grant requests, Winston-Salem officials said.
The COVID-19 Response Fund, announced March 18, has raised $3.4 million, including $1 million from the city of Winston-Salem.
Grants totaling about $1 million have already been awarded, with a second round of grants scheduled to be announced early next week.
But Scott Wierman, the president of the Winston-Salem Foundation, said unfunded requests total $3.3 million.
“That far exceeds the dollars that the response fund has in hand,” Wierman said.
“The good news is that we still have donations coming in. As we receive donations, we can reopen the opportunity for groups to apply,” he said.
The fund was put together by the Winston-Salem Foundation, the United Way of Forsyth County and the city and Forsyth County governments to provide economic relief to people — especially the most vulnerable — hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund involves no direct payments to individuals, who will get help from the various groups that get the money distributed by the fund.
Fifteen organizations received money in the first round of grants. A committee composed mostly of corporate and charitable foundation representatives picked the recipients in the first round of grants, and it is scheduled to meet this week to decide on the recipients of the remaining $1.4 million raised from private sources.
The city has changed procedures for awarding grants from the $1 million the city contributed. A separate committee, formed to oversee spending from the 2018 bond issue approved by city voters, is expected to award grants on April 24.
The change came about because some city council members felt that the people who will be helped by the fund should have more of a voice in distributing the city money.
Poor and minority residents need to be able to better trust the process for distributing the city money, said Council Member D.D. Adams, who advocated for the changed procedure.
“How are you going to provide resources for the community as well as the most vulnerable and most marginalized, and not have a seat at the table?” Adams asked.
To make the funding process more transparent, Adams said, three people whom she described as “activists and advocates in the community” will be sitting in on the city’s oversight committee. The three will not be voting members, but they will be able to voice their views, Adams said.
The three nonvoting members are James Perry, the chief executive of the Winston-Salem Urban League; Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon, who ran unsuccessfully in the March primary for a Winston-Salem City Council seat; and Corey McCann.
JoAnne Allen, who had an unsuccessful run for mayor in the March primary, said she and others are calling for the city to make sure no one who has a role in making grant decisions is a recipient of any tax dollars from the city.
