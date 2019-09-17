A head-on car crash Monday night on Reidsville Road in northeast Forsyth County killed two people, and seriously injured two others, according to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.
At around 8:30 p.m., James King, driving north in a Toyota pickup truck, crossed over the center line on Reidsville Road and crashed head-on into another car, Moultrie said.
There were three people in the car King struck, and the driver, Brandon Turner, and one of the passengers, Justin Miner, were killed in the crash, Moultrie said. The two men were from Kernersville.
Emergency Medical Services took the third passenger to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, Moultrie said. He did not release that person’s name.
King, also of Kernersville, was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries, Moultrie said.
It’s unclear what caused King to cross the center line, and Moultrie said charges are pending.
Trooper L.C. Mendenhall will investigate the crash and the Forsyth County District’s Attorney’s Office will make a charging decision in the coming days or weeks, Moultrie said.
The crash closed Reidsville Road for about three hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
