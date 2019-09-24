A Winston-Salem parks worker found a dead, possibly butchered cow at Quarry Park on Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Jeff Branham said city sanitation workers removed the remains. There are no leads, and Branham said he’s not sure why someone would dump a dead cow at the site.
Branham said he isn’t sure whether leaving the cow there is even a crime.
“Possibly littering,” Branham said. “I don’t know of any (charges) off the top of my head.”
The cow was wrapped in a tarp, according to police.
According to North Carolina law, the city of Winston-Salem can charge the cow’s owner for the cost of removing it from the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.