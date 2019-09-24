A Winston-Salem parks worker found a dead, possibly butchered cow at Quarry Park on Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Jeff Branham said city sanitation workers removed the remains. There are no leads, and Branham said he’s not sure why someone would dump a dead cow at the site.

Branham said he isn’t sure whether leaving the cow there is even a crime.

“Possibly littering,” Branham said. “I don’t know of any (charges) off the top of my head.”

The cow was wrapped in a tarp, according to police.

According to North Carolina law, the city of Winston-Salem can charge the cow’s owner for the cost of removing it from the park.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

