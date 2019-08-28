Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The driver of a tractor-trailer died Wednesday afternoon when his truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in Kernersville, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. as the train, with three locomotives, was pulling 35 railway cars east on the railroad track, said Kernersville Police Officer LD Griffith.
No one on the train was injured.
The truck was hauling cargo from the OmniSource Southeast recycling center at 1426 W. Mountain St. before the collision.
Griffith declined to identify the truck driver who was killed, saying the police department has yet to identify the man's family of his death. The driver lives out of state and it will take time to notify the next of kin, Griffith said.
No charges were filed in the crash.
Wednesday's crash is the first fatal train wreck in Kernersville this year, Griffith said.
