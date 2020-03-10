A Monday night crash in King killed two people when an SUV hit two trees and caught fire, according to the King Police Department.
Police and fire crews went to U.S. 52 south near the Moore Road exit at 8:42 p.m. after getting a call about a crashed Toyota 4-Runner, police said.
The car, driven by 25-year-old Casey Dylan Sprinkle, of Westfield, had overturned on the right side of the highway after hitting two trees. The SUV caught fire, police said.
Sprinkle and her passenger, 35-year-old Justin Kyle Barneycastle of King, died at the scene as a result of the crash.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation, police said.
The crash closed U.S. 52 southbound for several hours, with traffic diverted onto the Moore Road exit.
