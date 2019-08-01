Clemmons officials say they will continue to keep a close eye on a bill in the N.C. General Assembly that would de-annex 2.6 acres from the village, potentially paving the way for a large development that would include a convenience store with 16 gas pumps, 360 apartment units and a grocery store.
State Reps. Lee Zachary and Debra Conrad, both R-Forsyth, were the original sponsors of what is known as a “local” bill in the N.C. House that would de-annex a portion of developer Stan Forester’s property near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads. (Local bills affect fewer than 15 counties and can’t be vetoed.)
Languishing since June, after stalling in a House committee, the de-annexation request was inserted into a N.C. Senate bill dealing with a Durham de-annexation, SB270, at Zachary and Conrad’s request earlier this week, sending Clemmons Village Council members scrambling to fortify their opposition to the move.
That Senate bill was sent to the House Finance Committee on Wednesday. That committee’s next meeting hasn’t been scheduled.
Zachary’s district covers the property; Conrad’s doesn’t, raising questions about her interest in the proposed 38-acre development.
“We’re kind of at a bit of a loss over why she is so intimately involved with this,” said Council Member Mike Combest, who has led the council’s efforts to defeat the legislation. “The property is not in her district. She does not represent this district.”
The village council passed a resolution opposing the de-annexation legislation earlier this year, sending it to its local legislative delegation. State Rep. Donny Lambeth, who represents a portion of Clemmons, withdrew his support based on that local opposition.
Conrad told the Winston-Salem Journal on Wednesday that she believes Forester’s shopping-center plans could enhance the retail sector in that part of Clemmons. The intersection of U.S. 421 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road already has a grocery store, two convenience stores with gas pumps, and several restaurants, including fast food and casual dining.
The traffic that such a development would create concerns Council Member Pam Lofland. The development would sit close to Southwest Elementary School and West Forsyth High School.
“Nothing against the development, and nothing against Mr. Forester, but Clemmons is a special case,” Lofland said. “Clemmons has only one main street and it’s very short, just 4 miles. I understand he wants to be on the main road, but we just don’t have enough room.”
According to a traffic study that Forester submitted to the council earlier this year, the development would add 16,500 vehicle trips to Lewisville-Clemmons Road each day.
Combest and Council Member Michelle Barson spent much of the last few days talking to legislators they consider to be allies on the House Finance Committee.
“We know the folks on the committee and how to approach them,” Combest said. “This is being presented as a land-rights issue, and it’s not. No one has had their zoning changed after buying a piece of property. This is a developer who doesn’t like Clemmons’ standards and processes and the outcome of his petition to have those changed. And his action is, ‘I’ll leave the city.’”
Forester has been critical of some of Clemmons’ design standards, including signage.
Councils in Lewisville and Kernersville have both passed resolutions opposing the de-annexation legislation.
Lewisville Mayor Mike Horn said the town does not want to get involved in a dispute between Clemmons and an individual developer.
“Our concern is the precedent it could set by allowing a developer to bundle together property outside a city but adjacent to a piece of property in the town,” Horn said. “This was a protective action on our part so that we can manage orderly growth as spelled out in our comprehensive plan and protect the character of Lewisville.”