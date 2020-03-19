With at least five cases of new coronavirus in Forsyth County and more than 100 in the state, local health officials are not releasing information about where local cases originated and who patients have been in contact with.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced three additional cases Thursday, more than doubling the previous total of two.
While the official state total sits at 97, there are at least 118 known cases in North Carolina, according to various county health departments.
Public health departments, private labs and university hospitals have administered at least 2,505 COVID-19 tests in the state, according to N.C. DHHS. The state public health lab administered 549 of the tests and has supplies to test 900 more patients.
The largest cluster of cases can be found in Durham County and Mecklenburg Counties, where there are at least 32 cases in each. There are 22 cases in Wake County. There are at least eight known cases in the Triad.
Speaking at a press conference Thursday in Raleigh, Gov. Roy Cooper said "community transmission" of the disease has begun, with the first known example occurring in Wilson County.
The CDC says community spread means people have been infected with the virus without traveling outside their communities, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
The Wilson County case is the state's first known case not related to travel or close contact with someone who has the virus.
Few answers
Answering questions from reporters Thursday after briefing the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on the current state of COVID-19 response in the county, Public Health Director Joshua Swift appeared to distance himself from statements made a week ago when he said the risk to the public was low and that the pandemic was comparable to the H1N1 outbreak.
“I don’t believe there’s a way to put a label on the risk,” Swift said. He said it’s hard to compare one pandemic to another.
“It’s hard to compare as far as every time you deal with a pandemic or an illness, there are differences.”
All five Forsyth County cases are linked to out-of-state travel, according to the health department, and one of the patients is no longer showing symptoms. Swift declined to release any information about where the patients traveled, how old they are or how many people they had come into contact with in the area, citing guidance from the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
However, other counties in the state, as well as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, has released such information. When asked why he was opting not to, Swift cited privacy concerns.
“Some counties where health departments have released additional information, those people have been harassed,” Swift said, “and we don’t want to do anything that would deter someone from getting tested.”
Swift said the risk of experiencing severe symptoms lies primarily with people over the age of 65, and that most young people may not even experience symptoms.
Of the more than 500 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 nationwide, 38% are between the age of 20 and 54, according to a report from the CDC. About 47% of patients admitted to intensive care units were adults under 65.
Swift said he had not read the report and could not comment on it.
Businesses close
At least one local COVID-19 case caused the Kernersville Chick-fil-A and the daycare at Main Street Baptist Church to temporarily close after both businesses were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.
The church’s childcare facility sent a letter Wednesday night announcing the closure after a parent of a child who attends the daycare tested positive for COVID-19. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Walter Overman said in the letter the church has not determined how long its daycare will be closed.
“I am very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for you, your families and your employers,” Overman wrote. “My sincerest desire was to remain open, recognizing the importance of the service we provide for not only you, but also for the community at large.”
Overman told the Journal he wouldn’t reveal what county the child’s family lives in, but said he and the daycare staff looked to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health for guidance.
“We ended up speaking with a nurse eventually, and she gave us instructions,” Overman said.
The nurse told them to clean and sanitize the daycare, and it was their decision whether to close, Overman said. When he asked if the church should inform the families about the positive case and possible exposure of COVID-19 to the children and other families, Overman said the nurse told him it was up to them. The daycare said if a family’s child attended the “Younger Toddlers through PreK” program, it’s possible that child came into contact with an infected person.
A person with knowledge of the exchange, who did not want to be named, said a person on the county health department's COVID-19 hotline accused the church of inciting panic by telling the families who use the daycare about the positive diagnosis and had advised the daycare not to tell families.
Asked about the incident, Swift said, “If they believe they were in close contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, we encourage them to voluntarily quarantine themselves and to practice social distancing and to monitor for 14 days.
“... We’re referring everyone to the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services and their guidance because the guidance is changing rapidly on a daily basis.”
Overman told the Journal he has received mostly positive reactions from parents, thanking him for closing the daycare and informing the families.
The person with knowledge of the daycare's positive case said that patient is linked to a possible case of COVID-19 at the Kernersville Chick-fil-A. The Kernersville restaurant's franchisee, David Grix, said he is closing the restaurant after an employee there started showing symptoms.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurant after learning someone on my team has started to experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and has been in close contact with a person who has a confirmed diagnosis," Grix wrote on the store's Facebook page. "No team members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time."
