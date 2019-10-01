STOKESDALE — A daycare center bus carrying 22 people, 20 of whom are Huntsville Elementary school students, flipped on its top and landed 40 feet down an embankment along the side of N.C. 68 Tuesday afternoon.
A number of students sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, but no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to NC Highway Patrol officers at the scene near Sylvania Road.
The conventional-sized school bus, not part of Rockingham County Schools' fleet, is operated by the Stokesdale Learning Center, according to RCS spokesperson Karen Hyler.
Approximately eight people were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for treatment and observation, officers said.
While the cause of the accident has yet to be determined, reports are that a northbound passenger truck crossed the center line and struck the southbound bus.
Highway Patrol officers did not know whether the bus was outfitted with seat belts.
The names of the bus driver and the truck driver were unavailable as of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The public and media were blocked from the crash scene while troopers investigated tire marks left by the truck, as well as the site where the bus came to rest.
This is a developing story.
