Alayna Smith gets her graduation honor cords from counselor Erin Brown as Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up Tuesday at the school. Teachers and parents turned out to cheer on the seniors, who also were treated to a yard sign and free lunch.
Michael Tatum holds up a graduation yard sign as he and other Davie County High School seniors receive their caps and gowns during a drive-thru pick up, Tuesday at the school.
Walt Unks/Journal
MOCKSVILLE — Had this been an ordinary Tuesday, some of the seniors at Davie County High School would have been looking forward to a scheduled home baseball game against Reagan; others would have been scheming about ways to douse a designated target with a squirt gun in the nationwide game known as Senior Assassin; some may have been making plans for the prom, set for May 13.
Most would have been in the throes of senioritis.
All of that has been scrapped — the games, the traditions, the rites of passage that make this such a special time — in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, most members of the school's 414-person senior class found themselves in a position they could have never imagined — driving through the school parking lot to pick up their cap and gown, waving to, but not hugging, teachers they haven't seen in more than a month.
"It's definitely hard," said Parker Prysiazniuk, the class valedictorian. "You go through 12 years of school and the best three months, at the end of your senior year, are stripped from you."
Parents and the school's faculty realize what this year's senior class is missing. To help make up for it, they rallied together to try to make the cap-and-gown pick up a special event, with music, banners, balloons and free Chick-Fil-A sandwiches. Students also got signs they can put in their yard announcing their graduation. A few parents raised money for the signs.
Most of the seniors hadn't been back to the school since March 13. The next day, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus. Last week, he announced that schools would not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year.
It's unclear what sort of commencement ceremonies may take place at various schools, including Davie.
Principal Doyle Nicholson said a task force is looking at options.
Tuesday, Nicholson was among the faculty members lining the driveway as students drove by in their cars. Teachers, many in masks, waved plastic clappers and pom poms and held posters for seniors to see.
"This does your heart good," said Jennifer Custer, the exceptional children director for Davie County Schools.
Custer has a special bond with the class of 2020, which includes her daughter, Abbey. She was the principal at North Davie Middle School and knew many of the seniors when they were sixth-graders.
"They have had to overcome adversity," she said.
Jadikus Dalton was among the seniors in line. He said the tradition he will miss the most is Senior Day, when students are taken by bus to their old elementary and middle schools to say hello to former teachers.
Parker also mentioned Senior Day, as well as prom, as traditions he has missed most. Recently named a Morehead-Cain Scholar at UNC Chapel Hill, Parker hopes to spend three weeks in Alaska as part of the scholarship.
But first, he hopes to don the familiar orange and black colors that marked him as a War Eagle for the last four years.
"We're hoping something will happen with graduation," he said, "so that we can be together one last time."
