Davie County Schools will have a drive-in graduation ceremony to celebrate its seniors in place of an in-person ceremony on June 13, the school system announced Thursday.
Davie County joins a long list of counties, including Forsyth, to have scrapped an in-person ceremony in a move to keep its students safe from the new coronavirus.
Seniors were surveyed on their preferences for a ceremony, with a majority choosing to keep the original graduation date of June 13, according to a news release.
Students and their families must remain in their cars during the ceremony, then students may proceed in a car line to get their diplomas.
Prior to June 13, students, dressed in their caps and gowns, will be given a chance to walk across a stage to receive their diploma covers, with parents given a short window to take photos and video from inside their vehicles. This event is optional.
"While graduations will look different, the hope is to provide a meaningful and memorable celebration for the Class of 2020 and their families," Superintendent Jeff Wallace said in a statement.
