A Davie County resident died Wednesday from COVID-19, the county's first death from the virus, according to the health department.
The person was in their late 60s and contracted the virus through community spread, according to the health department. No other information about the patient is being released.
In a statement, Davie County Health Director Suzanne Wright said it is a sad day for the community.
"This loss is one we all feel right now, and our hearts go out to the family," Wright said. "They will remain in our prayers. We realize this is a very difficult time for everyone, but now is the time to come together as a united front to control the spread of COVID-19."
The death in Davie County is one of several COVID-19 related deaths in the Triad and northwestern North Carolina this week. At least one person from Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham and Wilkes Counties has died from the illness.
In total, at least 16 people in the state have died, with the majority of deaths coming this week.
There are more than 1,700 known cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to totals from local health departments and the N.C. Department of Health and Human services. The total is expected to keep rising.
In an email Wednesday to city council members, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity wrote the city and state are entering a new phase of this crisis, and city officials are considering places to house a temporary morgue should the need arise.
Garrity said refrigerator trucks or even use of the city’s ice rink at the fairgrounds are under consideration.
