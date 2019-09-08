DAVIDSON COUNTY — A student at Central Davidson High School could face charges after posting a threat online involving an image of guns, authorities say.
Concerned parents told Principal Matt Coloton of CDHS Saturday evening about a threatening social media post, a Davidson County Schools news release says.
Coloton then contacted his School Resource Officer and an investigation began, reported WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.
After identifying the student suspected of being responsible for the post, the SRO and sheriff’s office officials went to the student’s home.
Principal Coloton told Central Davidson High School parents and students on Sunday that swift and appropriate actions had been taken to respond to the posted threat.
“We will not tolerate incidents that cause our students or staff to be fearful on our campuses,” said Superintendent Emily Lipe, who worked with Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons during the incident.
Any student found responsible for violating these policies will face serious legal and school-administered consequences, the release says.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will meet with the District Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Services regarding criminal charges after a student made a threat to one of the county schools, authorities say.
Deputies say there is no threat to any of the schools in the district right now.
