Virus Outbreak Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

 HOGP

A Davidson County sheriff's deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said. 

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said that it learned of the deputy's positive test Friday. The sheriff's office didn't identify the deputy.

"In consultation with the health department, we do not believe this deputy had close contact with citizens while symptomatic and working," the sheriff's office said. "This deputy has self-quarantined for almost two full weeks due to the illness, and will not return to duty until medically cleared."

The sheriff's office said it will continue to the follow the guidance of federal, state and local health officials to its staff and Davidson County residents from COVID-19. 

Davidson County's numbers also continue to rise, with the county health department reporting 51 cases there. At least six people in the Triad have died from the virus.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments