The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Davidson County man, authorities said Thursday night.
David Richard Butler, 72, was last seen leaving Hanes Automotive store at 12019 N.C. 150 in the Linwood community in western Davidson County, the center said in a news release.
Butler is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.
Butler is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches in height and weighs 260 pounds, the center said. He was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt with white and blue strips, Khaki pants and shoes with a Grey slip.
Anyone with information about Butler's whereabouts can call Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.
