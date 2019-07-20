Dangerously high heat index values up to 113 degrees are expected across the state Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The combination of highs in the upper-90s and dew points in the mid-70s will result in heat index values of 105 to 113 degrees in some parts of the state, the weather service said.

An Excessive Heat Watch — which indicates a possible prolonged period of dangerously high temperatures — has been issued in the eastern Piedmont, Sandhills region and central North Carolina from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Consecutive days of dangerous heat can have a cumulative effect on the body, significantly increasing the susceptibility to heat illnesses, the weather service said.

Meteorologists recommended people limit outside activities and stay in air-conditioning when possible.

People should also wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing, drink water and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets frequently.

Temperatures are expected to cool off beginning Monday.

