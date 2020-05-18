Saying she wants to honor late Council Member Vivian Burke for the influence Burke had on black women here, North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams accepted the post of Winston-Salem’s mayor pro tempore Monday night.
Burke, who represented Northeast Ward, was the city’s longest-serving council member and served as mayor pro tem six times during her more than 42 years on the council. Burke died May 5 at Forsyth Medical Center at the age of 85.
Mayor Allen Joines, who recommended Adams for the post of mayor pro tem, said during Monday’s meeting that he had talked with the two council members with more seniority than Adams — Robert Clark and Dan Besse — and found that both wanted to defer to Adams’ desire for the job. The vote to approve Adams was unanimous.
Adams said after the meeting that she will serve only until December, when a new city council convenes after the November election, and that she asked for the position as a way to honor Burke.
“She was a big influence in my life for the past 10 or 11 years,” said Adams, who took her own seat on the city council in 2009. “We always knew each other around our work, whether it was in community activism or politics. I respected her and she respected me.”
The mayor pro tem fills the mayor’s shoes when that city officer is unavailable. The job of mayor pro tem also comes with the right to make nominations to several city commissions, although the full board still has to approve any nominations.
Adams was adamant that she won’t serve past December as mayor pro tem.
“The first Monday of December when we are sworn in there will be another person,” Adams said. “My word is my bond.”
In addition to naming Adams as mayor pro tem, Joines and the council put Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor into Burke’s vacant seat on the city’s Finance Committee. Adams is already vice chair of that panel, which is chaired by Clark. Adams also chairs the city’s general government committee.
The shuffle leaves two vacancies among committee assignments until a new member is selected to fill Burke’s seat. Taylor’s move to Finance leaves a vacancy on Public Works, and Burke’s seat on Public Safety remains unfilled. At full strength, each committee has four members.
It has yet to be determined who will replace Burke for the remainder of her term on the council. The council could either pick someone for the job, or the city could appoint someone chosen by the local Democratic Party.
Burke’s daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanes Burke, is the Democratic nominee for Northeast Ward in the November general election. Paula McCoy, the retired director of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, is trying to get onto the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
