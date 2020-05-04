When Cynthia Gilmore Douthit was a young girl, she often would stand on a milk crate and watch her parents’ work as embalmers at Gilmore Funeral Home.
Cynthia Douthit displayed a keen interest in the funeral business because her parents were involved in the field, said Thomie Douthit, her former husband.
“She was a phenomenal person,” Thomie Douthit said of his ex-wife. “She helped children and organizations. She was there for them.”
Cynthia Douthit was the first licensed female funeral director and embalmer in Forsyth County, according to her obituary.
Cynthia Douthit died of cancer on April 25, her ex-husband said. She was 75.
“She was an phenomenal embalmer,” said Thomie Douthit, the owner of Douthit Funeral Services in Winston-Salem.
Douthit received her license as a funeral director and embalmer on Dec. 13, 1966, from the N.C. Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, said Stephen Davis, the executive director of the N.C. Board of Funeral Service.
The agency that awarded Cynthia Douthit her license is now known as the N.C. Board of Funeral Service.
Douthit was among the women who broke into the then male-dominated field of mortuary science in the 1960s, Davis said.
Douthit’s father, Jerry C. Gilmore Jr., was the owner and operator of Gilmore Funeral Home, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in June 1973. Cynthia worked with her father and her mother, Frances Smith Gilmore, in that business that was initially located at 717 E. Fifth St. in the city, Thomie Douthit said.
A graduate of Atkins High School in 1962, Cynthia Douthit attended Russell’s Business College, Johnson C. Smith University and N.C. A&T State University, according to her obituary.
In 1966, she graduated from John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tenn., a school that started in 1946 as an integrated institution in the Jim Crow South.
“I appreciate Mrs. Douthit’s courage and determination to forge the path for women in our profession,” said Tracy Hamm Allen, Gupton College’s director of mortuary science and alumni relations.
During her career, Cynthia Douthit also drove ambulances on emergency calls, Thomie Douthit said.
Cynthia Douthit was a member of the Twin City Funeral Directors, the Central District Funeral Directors, the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of North Carolina and the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, according to her obituary.
“She was a person who cared for people who were downtrodden,” Douthit said. “She gave people clothes and money, and she fed them and provided them shelter.
“I’m sure she smiling in heaven,” Thomie Douthit said.
