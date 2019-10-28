A 42-year-old man died Monday when his bicycle was hit by a dump truck at Southdale Avenue and Overdale Road in Winston-Salem, police said.
Jamey Alfredo Thornton, of Motor Road, was found lying beside his bike in the northbound lane of Southdale Avenue, according to investigators.
Authorities say he was sideswiped shortly before 7 a.m. by a 2001 Mack dump truck driven by John Steven Hardy, 57, of Winston-Salem.
The 3600 block of Southdale Avenue was closed to traffic for approximately 4 1/2 hours as a result of the collision and investigation.
Police say this is the 14th traffic fatality in 2019. At this point in 2018, the city had seen 17 traffic fatalities.
Anyone with information about the incident in which Thornton was killed is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also has a Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As sorry as I am for the cyclist's family, when will cyclist realize they are a threat to themselves and to the motoring public. Cyclists ride for free on roads built and maintained by vehicles licences fees and the gas tax paid by motor vehicle drivers. Cyclists many times ride in packs while impeding traffic and frequently ignore the laws set to govern their riding, such as stopping at stop signs.. Perhaps this is the wrong time to state my argument due this tragedy. However the untimely and unfortunate death of the cyclist and the ruined life of the dump truck driver should add impetus to a movement for getting something done about the dangers of cycling on public roads!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.