CVS Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Friday at its location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in an expansion of its coronavirus testing efforts.
The company said that the expansion is being done to meet the needs of consumers, the business community and populations that are disproportionately affected by the virus.
The new test site is at the CVS pharmacy at 585 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
CVS said the new site would begin testing on Friday and would join the other 71 locations previously opened across the state. The company said is has more than 1,220 test sites in 33 states and the District of Columbia.
CVS said self-swab tests would be available to those people meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients. Patients will be required to stay in their cars, and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
CVS said a pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
