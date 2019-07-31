About 100 residents at Crystal Towers learned Wednesday about the timeline and housing vouchers regarding the proposed sale of the public-housing building.
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem has submitted its paperwork for the proposed sale of Crystal Towers to the Greensboro office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Larry Woods, HAWS’ chief executive officer, told the residents at a meeting at Crystal Towers.
HUD officials in Greensboro and Chicago will review and consider approving the proposal, he said.
That process could take six months to a year, Woods said. When HAWS receives approval for the building’s sale, HUD then will provide vouchers to each resident who lives in Crystal Towers’ 201 apartments to move elsewhere.
“We cannot sell the building until every tenant is housed,” Woods said. “I want to make sure that you have a safe, decent place to live.”
The Arden Group LLC, a real estate development company, has proposed to buy and renovate Crystal Towers.
HAWS officials plan to meet with Crystal Tower residents every three months to update them on the proposed sale, Woods said.
HAWS wants to sell Crystal Towers because it needs an estimated $7 million in repairs.
Crystal Towers, at 625 W. Sixth St., is an 11-story building that was built in 1970. Crystal Towers provides subsidized housing for older people and people with disabilities.
HUD will provide tenant vouchers for the residents to find apartments in public-housing complexes and in privately owned apartments, Woods told the residents. The vouchers will be extended 60 to 90 days after the residents receive them to give them time to find new homes.
HAWS officials will interview the residents to determine their needs, he said.
“You are protected,” Woods said to the residents. “You will not end up homeless.”
The residents will continue to pay rent based on 30% of their adjusted incomes, Woods said.
To be eligible for the vouchers, residents must have paid their rents on time at Crystal Towers, he said.
Some residents may want to move into Sunrise Towers or Healy Towers, which HAWS owns and manages, Woods said. If residents move into privately owned apartments, HUD will subsidize their utility payments.
Landlords must agree to accept the HUD vouchers from the residents, he said.
HAWS will hire a moving company to help residents move into their new homes, Woods said. The moving company will move residents within a 50-mile radius of Crystal Towers.
“It shouldn’t cost you anything for this disruption,” Woods said.
LaTonya Moody, a Crystal Towers resident, told a Journal reporter that she wasn’t satisfied with the situation at the building. Moody said that there are bedbugs in the laundry room and in the hallways.
“A lot of people are comfortable living like this,” Moody said.
Douglass Hayden, another Crystal Towers resident, said than many elderly residents want to remain at Crystal Towers despite the building’s problems.
“Those are the ones (that) I feel for because they don’t have anywhere else to go,” Hayden said.