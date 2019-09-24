Work is going on seven days a week now on Business 40, as construction crews take advantage of good weather to make progress on the road.
Nobody’s having to work seven days a week without a break, officials said. Some workers are taking off Saturday and some are taking off Sunday, said Larry Shaver, the senior assistant resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.
“It gives them a chance, if they get rained out on a Tuesday, to come back,” Shaver said of the seven-day schedule. “The contractor just wanted to take advantage of the good weather we are having.”
Previously, work was generally going on under a six-day schedule with Sundays off, except in cases where a weekend traffic closure for lane shifts or similar work caused a schedule change.
Shaver said that the project is considered at this point to be about 3% ahead of schedule, with completion still set for spring of 2020.
“We are scheduled to reopen the portion of Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue to two lanes in each direction in mid-October,” Shaver said. “The current schedule also allows for opening Brookstown Avenue in late October. Cherry Street and Marshall Street are on schedule to open in January 2020.”
The Business 40 project is a $100-million complete makeover for a mile-long section of one of the state’s oldest downtown freeways. When finished, the road will sport longer ramps and merge lanes, higher bridge clearances, a more level ride and architectural enhancements designed to make the highway beautiful as well as more functional.
Ramps between Main Street and Hamilton Bridge were opened recently, allowing better connections between downtown and both Business 40 toward Kernersville and U.S. 52.
When finished, the main access point in the center of downtown will be at the pair of bridges carrying Marshall and Cherry streets over the renovated road.
Also, the Business 40 designation will go away when the project is done. From the Interstate 40 splits in Guilford County and on the west side of Winston-Salem, the freeway will be known as Salem Parkway and keep the U.S. 421 north and south directional signs.
Highway officials say the renovation may also allow a higher speed limit of up to 55 miles per hour. Formerly, and still in the section near U.S. 52, the freeway speed limit was set at 45 miles per hour.
Other work taking place includes the Strollway and Green Street pedestrian bridges, although workers are giving top priority to getting Business 40 reopened.
Shaver said the Green Street bridge deck is now in place, and that soon — maybe this week — sections of the new arches for the bridge will arrive.
The Green Street bridge will be flanked by metal arches, while the Strollway will be a ‘land bridge” that has plantings to give Strollway walkers a more natural experience as they cross the highway.
“Installation of drainage pipe and waterline pipe continues,” Shaver said, “As does work on retaining walls, grading, asphalt paving, foundations for lights, installation of barrier wall, etc.”
