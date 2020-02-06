Water-rescue teams from the Winston-Salem Fire Department are staging to begin rescuing people from an apartment building in the 3900 block of Bethania Station Road.
Water continues to rise and some of the ground-floor apartments in Liberty Landing, a 24-unit building, appear to be flooding.
A bar across the street is flooded, and other apartment buildings nearby are also in jeopardy.
Donald Harris, 57, lives downstairs and said his apartment has flooded once previously in his six years here.
He’s put all of his possessions on tables and on his bed so they aren’t ruined by floodwaters.
Harris uses a ventilator hooked to an electrical outlet to breathe, he said. He has a reserve tank of air, but if the water gets too high he’ll have to turn off the power to his ventilator.
Harris said he plans to make his way upstairs to the second floor if it floods and use a neighbor’s unit to power his ventilator.
Cars, trucks and city buses continued to drive through the water covering the 1900 block of Bethania Station Court until about 2:45 p.m. when Winston-Salem police officers came and closed the road.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties until 8 p.m. Thursday night.
At 2 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling over central North Carolina and minor flood occurring. Up to 3 inches of rain already fell by that time and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through this afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington will experience flooding, the weather service said.
3 p.m.
Duke Energy Corp. and the Blue Ridge Energy report that 2,852 of their customers in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Surry counties are without power because of the heavy rain and wind, according to the company's websites.
In North Carolina, 99,192 Duke Energy customers have lost power, the company says.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reports water flowing over a bridge in the 1790 block of Mizpah Church Road in Tobaccoville and flooding in the 2500 block of Harper Road in Clemmons.
1:50 p.m.
The front entrance to Jefferson Elementary school is closed due to flooding, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spokesperson Brent Campbell.
Parents picking up their children are being directed to the school's back entrance. The school is near Muddy Creek.
In other parts of the city, Bethabara Road is closed due to flooding.
12:15 p.m.
Flooding is being reported reported on Reynolda Road, between Bethabara Park Road and Shattalon Drive.
11:50 a.m.
Emergency crews rescued two people from a flooded basement on Longview Drive in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem Fire Department Captiain T.C. Denny said the basement at 1538 Longview filled with two to three feet of water and that two people were standing on a bed, afraid they would be electrocuted if they stepped into the water.
Crews were able to turn off the power, Denny said.
The yard at the back and side of the home was completely underwater in the low-lying area.
11:12 a.m.
A tornado warning was in effect for Forsyth County and Northern Davidson County until 11:45 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm capable or producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Clemmons, moving east at 55 mph, shortly before 11:15 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.
The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Forsyth and northern Davidson Counties, including Rural Hall, Arcadia, Pfafftown, Stanleyville and Belews Lake, the weather service says.
People in those areas should move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
11:07 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Forsyth, Davidson, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties until 11:45 a.m. The National Weather Service said storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts to the region.
The weather service warns the wind could cause damage to trees, roofs and siding.
A tornado warning is also in effect for Davie and Rowan counties until 11:30 a.m., according to Journal newsgathering partner Fox 8/WGHP.
10:55 a.m.
The southbound lane of Meadowlark Drive is flooding in the 200 block, Winston-Salem police tweeted around 10:30 a.m. today.
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving in the area.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that its water rescue team is preparing for today's severe weather and cautioned drivers to avoid flood-prone areas.
