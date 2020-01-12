Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after the storm that came through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Officials with Duke Energy report at 3 p.m. Sunday that there are 84 active outages in Forsyth County with approximately 3,890 customers without power following Saturday night’s strong storm.
Guilford County has 673 power outages.
Winston-Salem police remind drivers to be cautious in areas affected by power outages. When intersections where traffic signals are not working be sure to enter the intersection when safe.
