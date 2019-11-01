N.C. DOT is reporting as of 6:30 p.m. today (Nov. 1) that Interstate 40 west is completely closed near mile marker 168 in Davie County.

The interstate is likely to be closed until 7:30 p.m.

Drivers heading west on I-40 near Mocksville will have to take exit 170, turn left onto U.S. 601 and continue onto U.S. 64 west, which will lead back to I-40 west.

