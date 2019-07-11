A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of U.S. 52 near Martin Luther King Drive on Thursday afternoon. Winston-Salem police said approximately eight vehicles were involved.
On the Journal's Facebook page, one reader shared a photo of a vehicle in flames. There was no immediate word about injuries.
The N.C. DOT says traffic on southbound and northbound U.S. 52 will likely be slowed or stopped near mile marker 110 — Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — until around 7 p.m.
A crash closed all southbound lanes shortly before 3 p.m., according the DOT. It also closed the left and center lanes on northbound U.S. 52.
Traffic is being diverted onto Research Parkway and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Details were not not immediately available about what caused the crash.