A woman was killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anna Marie Waddell, 48, of Glenoaks Drive in Greensboro, was driving a 2015 Freightliner on northbound U.S. 311 when the truck ran off the road to the right and crashed into a guardrail, Winston-Salem police reported.

Waddell was found outside the truck and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The northbound U.S. 311 ramp onto westbound Interstate 40 was closed for approximately six hours while officers and crews completed the investigation and clean-up.

This marks the 12th Winston-Salem traffic fatality in 2019. By this time in 2018, there had been 13.

