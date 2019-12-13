A woman is in serious condition after her car collided with oncoming traffic in the 200 block of Jones Road on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police say Brittany Lynn Walden, 29, of Kernersville, was driving east in a 2007 Honda Accord on Jones Road about 9:45 a.m. Friday when she ran off the road to the right, then swerved back into oncoming traffic, crashing into a 2019 Jeep Wrangler. It's not known why Walden ran off the road to begin with, police said.
Police first said Walden and the driver of the Jeep, Hannah Williams, 19, of Winston-Salem, were both taken to hospital.
Walden is in serious condition, according to authorities. Police did not list the extent of Williams' injuries.
The 200 block of Jones Road reopened shortly before 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.