#Generic_Police (copy)
Journal file photo

A woman is in serious condition after her car collided with oncoming traffic in the 200 block of Jones Road on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say Brittany Lynn Walden, 29, of Kernersville, was driving east in a 2007 Honda Accord on Jones Road about 9:45 a.m. Friday when she ran off the road to the right, then swerved back into oncoming traffic, crashing into a 2019 Jeep Wrangler. It's not known why Walden ran off the road to begin with, police said.

Police first said Walden and the driver of the Jeep, Hannah Williams, 19, of Winston-Salem, were both taken to hospital. 

Walden is in serious condition, according to authorities. Police did not list the extent of Williams' injuries.

The 200 block of Jones Road reopened shortly before 2 p.m. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments