A Winston-Salem woman died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in the 3900 block of North Liberty Street, authorities said. Holly Marie Hinson, 35, of Town Square Drive died at the scene of the collision, Winston-Salem police said.
The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when Richard Allen Moore, 53, was driving a 2004 Jeep Laredo north on Liberty Street, police said. At the same time, Lisa Tofano Hathaway, 27, of Lexington was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot south on Liberty Street.
For unknown reasons, Moore's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Hathaway's vehicle, police said. Hinson was a front-seat passenger in Hathaway's Honda.
Moore and Hathaway were taken to a local hospital but are expected to recover, police said.
Hinson's death is the city's fifth traffic fatality this year, as compared to six at this same period in 2019, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.
Officers closed the 3900 block of North Liberty Street because of the crash.
Liberty Street is closed between Akron Drive and Glenn Avenue, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in an email.
Officers are diverting traffic at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations.
The DOT expects the road will be reopened by 5 p.m., the agency said.
